Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

“We note that Nexstar can get creative to sell additional top-tier markets without significantly impacting EBITDA by moving non- big-4-affiliated or independent stations in those markets (6 markets between 3-25 fit that criteria; see page 2 for overlap and prior planned divestitures from SBGI). We think a sub 9x buyer’s multiple (on highly conservative synergies and material retrans and political upside in 2020) is very reasonable. We are establishing a new $115 per share price target using a sum-of-the-parts analysis. We estimate that, ex-WGNA and ex-Food, blended 2019/2020 TV EBITDA will be $1.4 billion.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Gabelli began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.80.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $598,899.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith P. Hopkins sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $130,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,601,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,972,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

