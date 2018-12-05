Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NextGen outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company rides on Software, hardware and other non-recurring segment. Management currently foresees solid growth prospects in the RCM pipeline as well. The NextGen population health analytics suite and NextGen mobile platform registered significant growth. Solid bookings growth deserve mention. For investors’ notice, the company expects high-single digit revenue growth by fiscal 2020. NextGen announced the availability of Quality/Cost Fusion – a new Population Health analytics capability. Quality/Cost Fusion is a part of NextGen Population Health platform – a modular, cloud-based solution. On the negative side, NextGen’s lowered guidance for fiscal 2019 indicates looming concerns ahead. The company’s plummeting gross profit is a negative. Sluggishness in the recurring revenue segment is a woe. The company faces stiff competition in MedTech space.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,302. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

