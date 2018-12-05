NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,905 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of NMI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 597,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 258,159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.08.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 81,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,741,085.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,658,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 83,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,295,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

