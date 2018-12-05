Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will report sales of $153.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $166.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners posted sales of $68.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $512.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.20 million to $533.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $656.43 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $717.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $59.00 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 634,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 83,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,684,000. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $33.03 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.5597 per share. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

