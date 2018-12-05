Nordex (NDX1) PT Set at €10.00 by Commerzbank

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by Commerzbank in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NDX1. Nord/LB set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Societe Generale set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.24 ($10.74).

Nordex stock opened at €8.38 ($9.75) on Monday. Nordex has a 12-month low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 12-month high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

