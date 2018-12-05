Nordson Co. (NDSN) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nordson worth $644,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 186,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Shares of NDSN opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Nordson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nordson Co. (NDSN) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/nordson-co-ndsn-position-boosted-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.