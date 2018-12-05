Northern Trust Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,297 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Recro Pharma worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Recro Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 220.42%. Analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

