Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,240 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 110,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 409,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 153,071 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 105,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.61. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.71 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 54.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

