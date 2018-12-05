Northern Trust Corp Sells 174,921 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of DSP Group worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DSP Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in DSP Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 113,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other DSP Group news, Director Thomas A. Lacey acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $185,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 28,721 shares of company stock worth $326,396. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.35 million, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.60. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/northern-trust-corp-sells-174921-shares-of-dsp-group-inc-dspg.html.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.