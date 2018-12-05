Northern Trust Corp Sells 174,921 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of DSP Group worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DSP Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in DSP Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 113,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
DSPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
In other DSP Group news, Director Thomas A. Lacey acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $185,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 28,721 shares of company stock worth $326,396. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DSPG stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.35 million, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.60. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.
DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
