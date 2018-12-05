NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $534,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,754 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

