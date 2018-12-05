Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,518.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $537,625 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NYSE:NUS opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $675.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

