Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Nuance Communications posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $536.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. 2,719,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,092. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Nuance Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $133,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 16,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $289,311.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,269.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,660 shares of company stock worth $1,599,438. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

