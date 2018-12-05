NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Chairman Dickerson Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $728,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $95,607.50.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $915.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in NV5 Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 14.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in NV5 Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 16,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on NV5 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

