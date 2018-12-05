NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,129,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,162. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

