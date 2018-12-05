NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $81.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

