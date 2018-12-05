Oak Ridge Financial Services (BKOR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

