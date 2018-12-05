Ocwen Financial (OCN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.89. 3,578,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,253,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 62,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,041 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

