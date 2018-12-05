OKCash Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $7,371.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008478 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00021669 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00304372 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00016903 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,282,721 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

