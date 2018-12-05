Omega Diagnostics Group’s (ODX) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Omega Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.01 ($0.37).

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment specializes in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

