OpGen (OPGN) PT Set at $6.00 by HC Wainwright

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has been assigned a $6.00 target price by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 453.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 238.35% and a negative net margin of 395.63%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 2.22% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

