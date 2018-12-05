OppenheimerFunds Inc. Buys 1,190,596 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,596 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of DXC Technology worth $374,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,125,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,426,000 after buying an additional 59,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,502,000 after buying an additional 319,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,647,000 after buying an additional 663,791 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,147,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,705,000 after buying an additional 358,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,131,000 after buying an additional 451,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $469,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $4,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

DXC opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

