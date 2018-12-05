Optimal Shelf Availability Token (OSA) Price Tops $0.0449 on Exchanges

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and $634,880.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.02323185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00157020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00186939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.09925268 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Optimal Shelf Availability Token was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 5,777,223,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,565,452 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC.

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

