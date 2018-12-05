Opus Price Up 24.6% This Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market capitalization of $740,214.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.02366419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00158803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00187296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.93 or 0.09736320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

