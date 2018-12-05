ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Position Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of ORBCOMM worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $437,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 85.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 838,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 90,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,144.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $747.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.07.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. ORBCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. BidaskClub lowered ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

