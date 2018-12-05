O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $388.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “O’Reilly’s benefits from its store expansions in new as well as existing markets. During the first nine months, ending on Sep 30, 2018, the company opened 171 stores, totaling to a store count of 5,190. Also, offering products to both Do-it-Yourself customers and Do-it-for-Me or professional installers aid O’Reilly in attracting a large number of customers across all markets. It also follows an aggressive share-repurchase policy to reward shareholders. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, dependence on weather cycles and rising SG&A expenses are headwinds for O’Reilly.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $318.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $346.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $217.64 and a 1-year high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

