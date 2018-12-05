Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Etsy worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Etsy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Etsy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $57.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.96.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,835,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 144.39, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.68. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Etsy Inc (ETSY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/osterweis-capital-management-inc-raises-position-in-etsy-inc-etsy.html.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.