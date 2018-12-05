Otonomy (OTIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.78.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 479,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 338,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 282,202 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

