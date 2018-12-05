OZ Management LP Has $118.10 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

OZ Management LP cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,571 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of OZ Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OZ Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $118,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 766,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,819,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,056,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,279,000 after buying an additional 45,204 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

