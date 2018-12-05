OZ Management LP Invests $1.43 Million in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. OZ Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $17,730,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 60.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,509,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,104 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 323.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 222.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,060,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,550,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at $930,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LPI opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

