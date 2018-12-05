OZ Management LP Sells 241,081 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

OZ Management LP cut its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,081 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for approximately 1.2% of OZ Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OZ Management LP owned 1.70% of PTC worth $212,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PTC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in PTC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PTC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PTC by 16.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen set a $105.00 target price on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

In related news, EVP Barry F. Cohen sold 47,194 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $4,008,658.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $25,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,065 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

