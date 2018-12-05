OZ Management LP Takes $28.39 Million Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,000. OZ Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Express Scripts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 3,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,816,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

ESRX stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “OZ Management LP Takes $28.39 Million Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/oz-management-lp-takes-28-39-million-position-in-express-scripts-holding-co-esrx.html.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.