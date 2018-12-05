Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don M. Griffith sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $770,184.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 123.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,674,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,271,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 716.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 856,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,929,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,215,000 after purchasing an additional 849,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 106.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 511,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

