PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE PAGS opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 357,765 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $69,375,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,758,000 after buying an additional 1,135,942 shares during the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 100,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

