Pakcoin Reaches Market Cap of $46,129.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $46,129.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 66,433,150 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

