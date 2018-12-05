Palatin Technologies (PTN) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.77. 1,381,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,523,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,346 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,276 shares during the period.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

