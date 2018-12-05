Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Sold by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 7.9% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Darrell & King LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Palo Alto Networks worth $55,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total transaction of $9,409,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -322.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

