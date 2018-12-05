Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3,599.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,472,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,410,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,104,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,976,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,268,000 after purchasing an additional 125,832 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Ritz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $390,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $38.34.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. MED started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

