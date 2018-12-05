Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 623,406 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623,406 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 201,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 368,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 543,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 620,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

DRH opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

