Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. During third-quarter 2018, both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declined year over year. This downside can be attributed to dismal domestic company-owned restaurant sales and a decline in North America commissary sales on weak volumes. This was partially mitigated by higher international sales, other revenues and a positive impact of the forex rates. Moreover, the company is likely to benefit from its consistent international expansion plans and strategic partnerships. Also, Papa John’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. Additionally, in order to revive its brand image and reinvigorate growth, the company announced an assistance program for its U.S. and Canada franchisees.”

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Longbow Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,121. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.62 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 563,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 529,887 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,598,000. Litespeed Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 161,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

