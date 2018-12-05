Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $46.89 Million Stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 2.28% of Spark Therapeutics worth $46,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,536,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,206,000 after purchasing an additional 142,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,344,000 after acquiring an additional 161,811 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,524,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 531,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 147,158 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 121,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.25. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 463.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONCE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spark Therapeutics to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

