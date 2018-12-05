Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $61.53 Million Stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128,757 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 3.64% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $61,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOLD shares. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.89. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $801,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 12,952 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,020. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

