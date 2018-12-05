Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $84.99 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.92% of Molina Healthcare worth $84,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 89,845 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

In related news, insider James Woys purchased 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,719,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $458,208.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,845 shares of company stock worth $1,143,830. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

