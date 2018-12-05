Partner Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 591.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,669,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 3.39.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. Credit Suisse Group set a $147.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $124.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/partner-investment-management-l-p-boosts-stake-in-anaptysbio-inc-anab.html.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.