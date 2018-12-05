Partner Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Partner Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $191,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

PTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.61. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $56.70.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,020.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

