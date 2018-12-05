Partner Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,307 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Partner Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,898,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $130.15 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,228,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,730 shares of company stock worth $2,773,011. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

