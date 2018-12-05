Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty Sells 5,609 Shares

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $379,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.23, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $2,354,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

