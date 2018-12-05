Paypoint plc (PAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.80 ($0.36) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PAY opened at GBX 867.97 ($11.34) on Wednesday. Paypoint has a 1-year low of GBX 762 ($9.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,098 ($14.35).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

