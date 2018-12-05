PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings. PDF Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDF Solutions.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in PDF Solutions by 1,975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 million, a P/E ratio of -231.75 and a beta of 1.13.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.