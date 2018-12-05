pdvWireless (PDVW) versus Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Head-To-Head Review

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of pdvWireless shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of pdvWireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares pdvWireless and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless -545.74% -16.58% -15.64% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares pdvWireless and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless $6.36 million 90.61 -$24.56 million ($2.33) -16.91 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.43 $545.93 million $0.12 20.83

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than pdvWireless. pdvWireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for pdvWireless and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless 0 0 2 0 3.00 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

pdvWireless currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.78%. Given pdvWireless’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe pdvWireless is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Volatility & Risk

pdvWireless has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats pdvWireless on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc., a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its TeamConnect services to customers indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

