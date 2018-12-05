Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

PEB opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

